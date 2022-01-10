Mercato - Officiel : Umtiti prolonge au FC Barcelone !

Foot - Mercato - Barcelone

Le FC Barcelone a annoncé ce lundi la prolongation de contrat de Samuel Umtiti jusqu’en juin 2026.

C’est une nouvelle que personne ne semblait attendre. En grande difficulté depuis 2018, Samuel Umtiti est régulièrement annoncé proche d’un départ, surtout maintenant que le FC Barcelone semble terriblement avoir besoin d’argent. Pourtant, sur le site officiel du club catalan on apprend ce lundi que Umtiti a prolongé son contrat jusqu’en 2026 ! Il aurait notamment accepté de baisser son salaire, ce qui pourrait permettre au Barça d’enfin enregistrer Ferran Torres, arrivé cet hiver en provenance de Manchester City.

FC Barcelona and @samumtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latter’s contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.More info https://t.co/0UzCLewHDM pic.twitter.com/hNdmR2iBBP