Foot - Mercato - Barcelone

Mercato - Officiel : Umtiti prolonge au FC Barcelone !

Le FC Barcelone a annoncé ce lundi la prolongation de contrat de Samuel Umtiti jusqu’en juin 2026. 

C’est une nouvelle que personne ne semblait attendre. En grande difficulté depuis 2018, Samuel Umtiti est régulièrement annoncé proche d’un départ, surtout maintenant que le FC Barcelone semble terriblement avoir besoin d’argent. Pourtant, sur le site officiel du club catalan on apprend ce lundi que Umtiti a prolongé son contrat jusqu’en 2026 ! Il aurait notamment accepté de baisser son salaire, ce qui pourrait permettre au Barça d’enfin enregistrer Ferran Torres, arrivé cet hiver en provenance de Manchester City. 

