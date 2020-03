Basket - NBA : Coronavirus, confinement... Le témoignage poignant de Karl-Anthony Towns !

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.

