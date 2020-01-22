Foot - Mercato
Mercato - Officiel : Le Real Madrid lâche un joueur au Bayern !
Comme prévu, le Bayern Munich a bouclé l’arrivée d’Alvaro Odriozola, qui débarque en prêt du Real Madrid.
C’était dans l’air du temps, c’est désormais officiel : Alvaro Odriozola est un joueur du Bayern Munich. Le latéral droit espagnol, très peu utilisé par Zinedine Zidane ces derniers mois au Real Madrid, a été prêté au club bavarois jusqu’à la fin de la saison.
#FCBayern leiht @alvaroodriozola bis Saisonende aus.ℹ https://t.co/HCo2PFIa3l— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 22, 2020