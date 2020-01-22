Accès direct au contenu

Foot - Mercato

Mercato - Officiel : Le Real Madrid lâche un joueur au Bayern !

Comme prévu, le Bayern Munich a bouclé l’arrivée d’Alvaro Odriozola, qui débarque en prêt du Real Madrid.

C’était dans l’air du temps, c’est désormais officiel : Alvaro Odriozola est un joueur du Bayern Munich. Le latéral droit espagnol, très peu utilisé par Zinedine Zidane ces derniers mois au Real Madrid, a été prêté au club bavarois jusqu’à la fin de la saison.  

