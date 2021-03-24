Mercato - Bayern Munich : Choupo-Moting va prolonger !

Accès direct au contenu

Foot - Mercato - Bayern Munich

S’étant engagé pour une saison avec le Bayern Munich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting devrait poursuivre son aventure en Bavière. 

N’ayant pas souhaité continuer avec le PSG, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a filé au Bayern Munich. Et en tant que second couteau, le Camerounais satisfait pleinement son entraîneur et sa direction. De quoi lui permettre d’obtenir un nouveau contrat, alors que le sien expire en fin de saison. Ainsi, comme l’a révélé Bild, Choupo-Moting devrait signer un nouveau bail d’un an avec le Bayern Munich. Une prolongation qui satisferait toutes les parties. 

