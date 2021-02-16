Foot - Mercato - Bayern Munich
Mercato - Bayern Munich : Choupo-Moting bientôt prolongé ?
Ayant signé un an avec le Bayern Munich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pourrait bien prolonger l’aventure en Bavière.
Arrivé en fin de contrat avec le PSG, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting avait choisi de ne pas prolonger. Libre, il a alors fait son retour en Allemagne, s’engageant avec le Bayern Munich. Et alors que le Camerounais avait signé un contrat d’un an, il pourrait prochainement parapher un nouveau bail. En effet, selon les informations de Sport1, le Bayern Munich serait pleinement satisfait de Choupo-Moting, qui ne s’est jamais plaint de son rôle de doublure. Et pour récompenser l’investissement de l’attaquant, un nouveau contrat pourrait lui être offert.