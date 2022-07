PSG : Le Qatar lâche 35M€ pour un transfert, c'est un échec

West Ham-Scamacca, it's time. PSG wanted him. Back-story. #WHUFC #PSG🔹️June 6th: first meeting in Milano. Campos asked info.🔹️Talks progressed.🔹️July 8th: second meeting in Milano. Antero, Sassuolo CEO Carnevali, Scamacca's agent. No agreement. Request: 45m. Bid: 30/5m. pic.twitter.com/OQKkhIggRE