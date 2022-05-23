Mercato : La mise au point d’Ibrahimovic sur son avenir !

Foot - Mercato - Milan AC

Suite au sacre de champion d’Italie du Milan AC, Zlatan Ibrahimovic s’est confié sur son avenir.

A 40 ans, Zlatan Ibrahimovic n’a toujours pas raccroché les crampons. Pourrait-il le faire cet été ? Suite au sacre du Milan AC, l’attaquant suédois s’est confié sur son avenir. « Je vais continuer à jouer si je me sens bien physiquement. Ma décision sera prise bientôt. J’ai eu plusieurs problèmes physiques, mais je vais bientôt décider », a confié Ibrahimovic, rapporté par Fabrizio Romano.

Zlatan Ibrahimović after winning the title: “I will continue playing if I feel good physically. My decision will be made soon, I had many physical problems but I will decide soon”. 🇸🇪 #ACMilan“This Scudetto is for Raiola. It’s the first title I win without Mino by my side”. pic.twitter.com/12q5ZPAqtO