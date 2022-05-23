Accès direct au contenu

Foot - Mercato - Milan AC

Mercato : La mise au point d’Ibrahimovic sur son avenir !

Suite au sacre de champion d’Italie du Milan AC, Zlatan Ibrahimovic s’est confié sur son avenir. 

A 40 ans, Zlatan Ibrahimovic n’a toujours pas raccroché les crampons. Pourrait-il le faire cet été ? Suite au sacre du Milan AC, l’attaquant suédois s’est confié sur son avenir. « Je vais continuer à jouer si je me sens bien physiquement. Ma décision sera prise bientôt. J’ai eu plusieurs problèmes physiques, mais je vais bientôt décider », a confié Ibrahimovic, rapporté par Fabrizio Romano

