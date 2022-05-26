Accès direct au contenu

Foot - Mercato - Bayern Munich

Mercato - Bayern Munich : La mise au point de Pavard sur son avenir !

Présent au micro de RMC ce jeudi, Benjamin Pavard s’est confié sur son avenir avec le Bayern Munich. 

Avec l’arrivée de Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard devrait retrouver une place dans l’axe au Bayern Munich. Plus heureux que jamais d’ailleurs en Bavière, le Français n’entend pas partir. « Il n’y a rien. Je me sens bien, il me reste deux ans de contrat. Je suis bien là-bas », a lâché Pavard à propos de son avenir pour RMC

