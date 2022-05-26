Mercato - Bayern Munich : La mise au point de Pavard sur son avenir !

Foot - Mercato - Bayern Munich

Présent au micro de RMC ce jeudi, Benjamin Pavard s’est confié sur son avenir avec le Bayern Munich.

Avec l’arrivée de Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard devrait retrouver une place dans l’axe au Bayern Munich. Plus heureux que jamais d’ailleurs en Bavière, le Français n’entend pas partir. « Il n’y a rien. Je me sens bien, il me reste deux ans de contrat. Je suis bien là-bas », a lâché Pavard à propos de son avenir pour RMC .

Pavard on his future: "I feel good at Bayern. I still have two years of contract. For now there are no talks. We'll see. Anyway I'm very happy there" [@Rothensenflamme] pic.twitter.com/yw3wTKStYO