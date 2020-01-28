Mercato - Officiel : Lo Celso définitivement à Tottenham !

Foot - Mercato - Tottenham

Tottenham vient de lever l’option d’achat de Giovani Lo Celso, prêté par le Betis Séville l'été dernier, définitivement transféré jusqu’en juin 2025.

En marge du départ de Christian Eriksen à l’Inter Milan, Tottenham a officialisé le transfert définitif de Giovani Lo Celso. Prêté par le Betis Séville l’été dernier, l’international argentin a donc vu les dirigeants londoniens lever l’option d’achat auprès de leurs homologues andalous ce mardi. Les Spurs pourront donc compter sur l’ancien Parisien jusqu’en 2025.

We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of @LoCelsoGiovani from Real Betis to a permanent transfer. Gio has signed a contract with the Club until 2025. #THFC #COYS