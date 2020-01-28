Accès direct au contenu

Foot - Mercato - Tottenham

Mercato - Officiel : Lo Celso définitivement à Tottenham !

Tottenham vient de lever l’option d’achat de Giovani Lo Celso, prêté par le Betis Séville l'été dernier, définitivement transféré jusqu’en juin 2025.

En marge du départ de Christian Eriksen à l’Inter Milan, Tottenham a officialisé le transfert définitif de Giovani Lo Celso. Prêté par le Betis Séville l’été dernier, l’international argentin a donc vu les dirigeants londoniens lever l’option d’achat auprès de leurs homologues andalous ce mardi. Les Spurs pourront donc compter sur l’ancien Parisien jusqu’en 2025.

